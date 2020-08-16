The Elephant's Child And Other Famous Children's Stories

The Elephant's Child And Other Famous Children's Stories

Divers

2013

1.

The Elephant's Child (Extrait)

Garry Moore

0:30
2.

How The Camel Got His Hump (Extrait)

Garry Moore

0:30
3.

How The Whale Got His Tiny Throat (Extrait)

Garry Moore

0:30

3 chansons

36 min

© Music Manager