The End of the World
Pop
2016
Disque 1
1.
Song for Prayer -Homage to Henryk Gorecki- (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
2.
The End of the World for Vocalists and Orchestra I. Collapse (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
3.
The End of the World for Vocalists and Orchestra II. Grace of the St.Paul (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
4.
The End of the World for Vocalists and Orchestra III. D.e.a.d (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
5.
The End of the World for Vocalists and Orchestra IV. Beyond the World (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
6.
The End of the World Recomposed by Joe Hisaishi (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Porco Rosso: il porco rosso (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
2.
Porco Rosso: Madness (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
3.
Dream More (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
4.
Symphonic Poem NAUSICAÄ 2015 (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
5.
Your Story 2015 (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30
6.
World Dreams for Mixed Chorus and Orchestra (Extrait)
Joe Hisaishi
0:30