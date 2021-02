Your Husband, My Wife

Written by the Stars

Skeeter Davis: The Pop Hits Collection, Volume 1

The Essential Skeeter Davis

Here's the Answer

A Place in the Country

My Greatest Weakness

We Could

There Always One

Violet and a Rose

Gonna Fine Me a Bluebird

Sorrow's Tearing Down the House

A Little Bitty Tear

Heaven Help Me

Above and Beyond

Have I Told You Lately That I Love You

I Want to See You Too (Just One Time)

I Really Want to Know

(I Can't Help You) I'm Falling Too

Tell Tommy I Miss Him

My Last Date (with You)

He'll Have to Stay

Let Those Brown Eyes Smile at Me

Set Him Free

Under Your Spell Again

Standing in the Shadows

I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know

Chained to a Memory

The Devil's Doll

The One You Slip Around With

Your Cheatin' Heart

Have You Seen This Man

Am I That Easy to Forget

Just When I Needed You

Somebody Loves You

The End of the World

The Final Step

The Little Music Box

Something Precious

Where I Ought to Be

The Hand You're Holding Now

Someone I'd Like to Forget

My Last Date (with You)

No Never

(I Can't Help You) I'm Falling Too

Am I That Easy to Forget

Give Me Death

The Devil's Doll

Set Him Free

I Ain't That A-Talkin'

I Forgot More Than You'll Ever Know

I Need You All the Time

I'm Going Steady with a Headache

Lost to a Geisha Girl

Don't Let Your Lips Say Yes

He Left His Heart with Me

The End of the World