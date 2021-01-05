The End of the World

The End of the World

Musique classique

2016

Disque 1

1.

Song for Prayer -Homage to Henryk Gorecki- (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
2.

The End of the World for Vocalists and Orchestra I. Collapse (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
3.

The End of the World for Vocalists and Orchestra II. Grace of the St.Paul (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
4.

The End of the World for Vocalists and Orchestra III. D.e.a.d (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
5.

The End of the World for Vocalists and Orchestra IV. Beyond the World (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
6.

The End of the World Recomposed by Joe Hisaishi (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Porco Rosso: il porco rosso (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
2.

Porco Rosso: Madness (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
3.

Dream More (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
4.

Symphonic Poem NAUSICAÄ 2015 (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
5.

Your Story 2015 (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30
6.

World Dreams for Mixed Chorus and Orchestra (Extrait)

Joe Hisaishi

0:30

12 chansons

1 h 26 min

© UNIVERSAL MUSIC LLC