The English Songbook
Musique classique
1999
1.
La Belle Dame sans Merci (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
2.
Sleep (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
3.
I will go with my father a-ploughing (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
4.
The Cloths of Heaven (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
5.
To Gratiana Dancing and Singing (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
6.
To Lucasta, on Going to the Wars (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
7.
Twilight Fancies (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
8.
Orpheus with his Lute (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
9.
Jillian of Berry (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
10.
Cradle Song (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
11.
The dance continued (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
12.
Linden Lea (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
13.
Silent Noon (No. 2 of The House of Life) (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
14.
My love's an arbutus (Old Irish air) (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
15.
The Death of Queen Jane (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
16.
No longer mourn for me (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
17.
Since we loved, Op. 13 No. 7 (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
18.
The Salley Gardens (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
19.
Rest, sweet nymphs (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
20.
Come away, death, Op. 6 No. 1 (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
21.
Now sleeps the crimson petal, Op.3 No. 2 (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
22.
Bold William Taylor (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
23.
Brigg Fair (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30
24.
The Little Turtle Dove (Extrait)
Ian Bostridge
0:30