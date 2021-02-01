The English Songbook

Musique classique

1999

1.

La Belle Dame sans Merci (Extrait)

Ian Bostridge

0:30
2.

Sleep (Extrait)

Ian Bostridge

0:30
3.

I will go with my father a-ploughing (Extrait)

Ian Bostridge

0:30
4.

The Cloths of Heaven (Extrait)

Ian Bostridge

0:30
5.

To Gratiana Dancing and Singing (Extrait)

Ian Bostridge

0:30
6.

To Lucasta, on Going to the Wars (Extrait)

Ian Bostridge

0:30
7.

Twilight Fancies (Extrait)

Ian Bostridge

0:30
8.

Orpheus with his Lute (Extrait)

Ian Bostridge

0:30
9.

Jillian of Berry (Extrait)

Ian Bostridge

0:30
10.

Cradle Song (Extrait)

Ian Bostridge

0:30
11.

The dance continued (Extrait)

Ian Bostridge

0:30
12.

Linden Lea (Extrait)

Ian Bostridge

0:30
13.

Silent Noon (No. 2 of The House of Life) (Extrait)

Ian Bostridge

0:30
14.

My love's an arbutus (Old Irish air) (Extrait)

Ian Bostridge

0:30
15.

The Death of Queen Jane (Extrait)

Ian Bostridge

0:30
16.

No longer mourn for me (Extrait)

Ian Bostridge

0:30
17.

Since we loved, Op. 13 No. 7 (Extrait)

Ian Bostridge

0:30
18.

The Salley Gardens (Extrait)

Ian Bostridge

0:30
19.

Rest, sweet nymphs (Extrait)

Ian Bostridge

0:30
20.

Come away, death, Op. 6 No. 1 (Extrait)

Ian Bostridge

0:30
21.

Now sleeps the crimson petal, Op.3 No. 2 (Extrait)

Ian Bostridge

0:30
22.

Bold William Taylor (Extrait)

Ian Bostridge

0:30
23.

Brigg Fair (Extrait)

Ian Bostridge

0:30
24.

The Little Turtle Dove (Extrait)

Ian Bostridge

0:30

24 chansons

1 h 09 min

© Warner Classics