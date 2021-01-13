The Essential Alan Parsons Project
Rock
2007
Disque 1
1.
The Raven (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
2.
(The System Of) Doctor Tarr And Professor Fether (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
3.
To One in Paradise (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
4.
I Robot (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
5.
I Wouldn't Want to Be Like You (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
6.
Some Other Time (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
7.
Day After Day (The Show Must Go On) (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
8.
What Goes Up... (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
9.
The Eagle Will Rise Again (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
10.
In the Lap of the Gods (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
11.
Lucifer (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
12.
Damned If I Do (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
13.
Games People Play (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
14.
Time (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
15.
The Turn of a Friendly Card (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
16.
Snake Eyes (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
17.
The Ace of Swords (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
18.
Nothing Left to Lose (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
19.
The Turn of a Friendly Card, Pt. 2 (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Sirius (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
2.
Eye In The Sky (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
3.
Silence and I (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
4.
Old and Wise (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
5.
Mammagamma (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
6.
Prime Time (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
7.
Ammonia Avenue (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
8.
Don't Answer Me (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
9.
Let's Talk About Me (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
10.
Days Are Numbers (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
11.
No Answers Only Questions (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
12.
Stereotomy (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
13.
Limelight (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
14.
La Sagrada Familia (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
15.
Standing On Higher Ground (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30