The Essential Art Blakey - The Columbia & RCA Years
Jazz
2018
Disque 1
1.
Nica's Dream (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
2.
The End of a Love Affair (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
3.
Ecaroh (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
4.
Cranky Spanky (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
5.
Little Melonae (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
6.
Nica's Tempo (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
7.
The Sacrifice (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
8.
Cubano Chant (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
9.
Almost Like Being in Love (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
10.
Couldn't It Be You? (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
Disque 2
1.
A Night In Tunisia (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
2.
Moanin' with Hazel (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
3.
Evidence (We Named It Justice) (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
4.
Blues March for Europe No. 1 (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
5.
Along Came Manon (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
6.
Lester Left Town (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30
7.
A Night in Tunisia (Extrait)
Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers
0:30