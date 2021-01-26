The Essential Bruce Hornsby
Rock
2015
Disque 1
1.
The Way It Is (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
2.
The Valley Road (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
3.
Across the River (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
4.
Talk of the Town (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
5.
Rainbow's Cadillac (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
6.
White Wheeled Limousine (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
7.
Resting Place (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
8.
Preacher In the Ring Pt. I (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
9.
Shadowland (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
10.
Try Anything Once (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
11.
Halcyon Days (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
12.
Song F (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
13.
The Dreaded Spoon (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
14.
A Night On the Town (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
15.
Camp Meeting (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
16.
The Black Rats of London (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
17.
Song E (Hymn In Eb) (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Mandolin Rain (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
2.
The End of the Innocence (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
3.
Lost Soul (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
4.
Jack Straw (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
5.
Country Doctor (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
6.
Spider Fingers (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
7.
Hop, Skip and Jump (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
8.
Medley: Fortunate Son / Comfortably Numb (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
9.
Gonna Be Some Changes Made (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
10.
Levitate (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
11.
Darling Corey (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30
12.
Cyclone (Extrait)
Bruce Hornsby
0:30