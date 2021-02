Frank Sinatra in 100 Tracks

Frank Sinatra in 100 Tracks

Sinatra At The Sands

Sinatra At The Sands

Nothing But The Best

Nothing But The Best

The Very Best of Frank Sinatra

The Very Best of Frank Sinatra

Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection

Ultimate Sinatra: The Centennial Collection

Come Fly With Me

Come Fly With Me

In The Wee Small Hours

In The Wee Small Hours

Light A Candle In The Chapel

There Are Such Things

In The Blue of Evening

Be Careful, It's My Heart (from the Paramount film "Holiday Inn")

Take Me

Street Of Dreams

Just As Though You Were Here

The Last Call For Love

I'll Take Tallulah

The Song Is You

The Night We Called It A Day

How About You? (From "Babes on Broadway")

Violets for Your Furs

I Think Of You

You and I

I Guess I'll Have To Dream The Rest

This Love of Mine

Everything Happens to Me

Do I Worry?

I Tried

It's Always You

You Might Have Belonged to Another

Oh! Look at Me Now

We Three (My Echo, My Shadow, and Me)

Our Love Affair

I Could Make You Care

The Call of the Canyon (From "Rhythm on the Range")

The One I Love (Belongs to Somebody Else)

All This and Heaven Too

I'll Never Smile Again

It's a Lovely Day Tomorrow

East Of The Sun (And West Of The Moon)

You're Lonely And I'm Lonely

Fools Rush In (Where Angels Fear To Tread)

Polka Dots and Moonbeams

Say It

I'll Be Seeing You

The Essential Frank Sinatra with the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra