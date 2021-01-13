The Essential Jerry Lee Lewis [The Sun Sessions]
Pop rock
2013
Disque 1
1.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
End Of The Road (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Goodnight Irene (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Hand Me Down My Walking Cane (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Sixty Minute Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Whole Lot of Shakin' Going On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
It'll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Lewis Boogie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
When The Saints Go Marchin' In (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Drinkin' Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Milkshake Mademoiselle (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Good Rockin' Tonight (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Jailhouse Rock (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Jambalaya (On The Bayou) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Big Legged Woman (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Hello, Hello Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Fools Like Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Put Me Down (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Wild One (Real Wild Child) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Breakup (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Lovin' Up A Storm (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Hillbilly Fever (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Let's Talk About Us (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Old Black Joe (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
It Won't Happen With Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Waiting For A Train (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
One Minute Past Eternity (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Invitation To Your Party (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
I Can't Seem To Say Goodbye (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Will The Circle Be Unbroken (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Setting The Woods on Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30