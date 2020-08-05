0
The Essential John Carpenter
Divers
2002
1.
ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK - Main Theme (Mix 1) (Extrait)
John Carpenter / Dave Davies
0:30
2.
HALLOWEEN - Main Theme (Mix 1) (Extrait)
John Carpenter / Dave Davies
0:30
3.
HALLOWEEN - Haunted House (Extrait)
John Carpenter / Dave Davies
0:30
4.
STARMAN - End Titles (Extrait)
John Carpenter / Dave Davies
0:30
5.
BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA - Pork Chop Express (Extrait)
John Carpenter / Dave Davies
0:30
6.
FOG, THE (Extrait)
John Carpenter / Dave Davies
0:30
7.
ASSAULT ON PRECINCT 13 - Main Theme (Extrait)
John Carpenter / Dave Davies
0:30
8.
ASSAULT ON PRECINCT 13 - Julie's Theme (Extrait)
John Carpenter / Dave Davies
0:30
9.
CHRISTINE - Bad To The Bone (Extrait)
John Carpenter / Dave Davies
0:30
10.
HALLOWEEN II - Main Theme (Extrait)
John Carpenter / Dave Davies
0:30
11.
THING, THE (Extrait)
John Carpenter / Dave Davies
0:30
12.
DARK STAR (Extrait)
John Carpenter / Dave Davies
0:30
13.
THEY LIVE (Extrait)
John Carpenter / Dave Davies
0:30
14.
PRINCE OF DARKNESS (Extrait)
John Carpenter / Dave Davies
0:30
15.
ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK - Main Theme (Mix 2) (Extrait)
John Carpenter / Dave Davies
0:30
16.
HALLOWEEN - Main Theme (Mix 2) (Extrait)
John Carpenter / Dave Davies
0:30
17.
VILLAGE OF THE DAMNED - March Of The Children (Extrait)
John Carpenter / Dave Davies
0:30
18.
STARMAN (Extrait)
John Carpenter / Dave Davies
0:30