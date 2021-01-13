The Essential Kansas

The Essential Kansas

Pop rock

2010

Disque 1

1.

Carry on Wayward Son (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
2.

Song for America (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
3.

The Wall (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
4.

Lonely Street (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
5.

Journey From Mariabronn (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
6.

Child of Innocence (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
7.

Mysteries and Mayhem (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
8.

The Pinnacle (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
9.

Bringing It Back (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
10.

Down the Road (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
11.

What's on My Mind (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
12.

Death of Mother Nature Suite (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Point of Know Return (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
2.

Cheyenne Anthem (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
3.

Fight Fire With Fire (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
4.

Dust in the Wind (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
5.

Hold On (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
6.

No One Together (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
7.

Play the Game Tonight (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
8.

Closet Chronicles (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
9.

Sparks of the Tempest (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
10.

Portrait (He Knew) (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
11.

On the Other Side (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
12.

People Of The South Wind (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
13.

A Glimpse of Home (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30
14.

Magnum Opus (Extrait)

Kansas

0:30

26 chansons

2 h 23 min

© Epic - Legacy