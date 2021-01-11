The Essential Louis Armstrong

The Essential Louis Armstrong

Jazz

1992

1.

Top Hat, White Tie, And Tails (Extrait)

Louis Armstrong

0:30
2.

A Foggy Day (Extrait)

Louis Armstrong

0:30
3.

Tin Roof Blues (Extrait)

Louis Armstrong

0:30
4.

A Woman Is A Sometime Thing (Extrait)

Louis Armstrong

0:30
5.

What's New? (Extrait)

Louis Armstrong

0:30
6.

Home (When Shadows Fall) (Extrait)

Louis Armstrong

0:30
7.

Someday You'll Be Sorry (Extrait)

Louis Armstrong

0:30
8.

Mame (Extrait)

Louis Armstrong

0:30
9.

We'll Be Together Again (Extrait)

Louis Armstrong

0:30
10.

How Long Has This Been Going On? (Extrait)

Louis Armstrong

0:30
11.

Body And Soul (Extrait)

Louis Armstrong

0:30
12.

Pretty Little Missy (Extrait)

Louis Armstrong

0:30
13.

I Got Rhythm (Extrait)

Louis Armstrong

0:30
14.

There's No You (Extrait)

Louis Armstrong

0:30
15.

I Got Plenty O' Nuttin' (Extrait)

Louis Armstrong

0:30
16.

Indiana (Extrait)

Louis Armstrong

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 02 min

© Verve Reissues