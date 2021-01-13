The Essential The Chicks
Country
2010
Disque 1
1.
Not Ready to Make Nice (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
2.
The Long Way Around (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
3.
Easy Silence (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
4.
Lubbock or Leave It (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
5.
Bitter End (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
6.
Silent House (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
7.
Lullaby (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
8.
Everybody Knows (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
9.
Long Time Gone (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
10.
Travelin' Soldier (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
11.
Landslide (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
12.
Lil' Jack Slade (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
13.
Truth No. 2 (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
14.
White Trash Wedding (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
15.
Top of the World (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Ready to Run (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
2.
Cowboy Take Me Away (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
3.
Goodbye Earl (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
4.
Some Days You Gotta Dance (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
5.
Heartbreak Town (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
6.
Sin Wagon (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
7.
Without You (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
8.
Let Him Fly (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
9.
Wide Open Spaces (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
10.
There's Your Trouble (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
11.
You Were Mine (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
12.
I Can Love You Better (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
13.
Tonight the Heartache's on Me (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
14.
Give It Up or Let Me Go (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30
15.
I Believe in Love (Extrait)
The Chicks
0:30