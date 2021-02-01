The Everly Brothers Show

The Everly Brothers Show

Pop

2005

1.

Introduction (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
2.

Mama Tried (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
3.

Kentucky (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
4.

Bowling Green (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
5.

('Til) I Kissed You (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
6.

Wake up Little Susie (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
7.

Cathy's Clown (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
8.

Bird Dog (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
9.

Maybellene (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
10.

Medley: Rock and Roll Music / The End / Aquarius / If I Were a Carpenter / The Price of Love / The Thrill Is Gone / Games People Play (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
11.

Baby What You Want Me to Do (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
12.

All I Have to Do Is Dream (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
13.

Walk Right Back (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
14.

Medley: Susie Q / Hey Jude (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
15.

Lord of the Manor (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
16.

I Wonder If I Care as Much (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
17.

Love Is Strange (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
18.

Medley: Let It Be Me / Give Peace a Chance (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30

18 chansons

1 h 08 min

© Rhino - Warner Records