The Everly Brothers Show
Pop
2005
1.
Introduction (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
2.
Mama Tried (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
3.
Kentucky (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
4.
Bowling Green (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
5.
('Til) I Kissed You (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
6.
Wake up Little Susie (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
7.
Cathy's Clown (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
8.
Bird Dog (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
9.
Maybellene (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
10.
Medley: Rock and Roll Music / The End / Aquarius / If I Were a Carpenter / The Price of Love / The Thrill Is Gone / Games People Play (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
11.
Baby What You Want Me to Do (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
12.
All I Have to Do Is Dream (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
13.
Walk Right Back (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
14.
Medley: Susie Q / Hey Jude (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
15.
Lord of the Manor (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
16.
I Wonder If I Care as Much (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
17.
Love Is Strange (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
18.
Medley: Let It Be Me / Give Peace a Chance (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30