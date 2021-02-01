The Everly Brothers Sing

The Everly Brothers Sing

Pop

2005

1.

Bowling Green (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
2.

A Voice Within (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
3.

I Don't Want to Love You (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
4.

It's All Over (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
5.

Deliver Me (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
6.

Talking to the Flowers (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
7.

Mary Jane (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
8.

I'm Finding It Rough (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
9.

Do You (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
10.

Somebody Help Me (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
11.

A Whiter Shade of Pale (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30
12.

Mercy, Mercy, Mercy (Extrait)

The Everly Brothers

0:30

12 chansons

33 min

© Rhino - Warner Records