The Everly Brothers Sing Great Country Hits
Pop
2005
1.
Oh, Lonesome Me (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
2.
Born to Lose (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
3.
Just One Time (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
4.
Send Me the Pillow That You Dream On (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
5.
Release Me (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
6.
Please Help Me, I'm Falling (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
7.
I Walk the Line (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
8.
Lonely Street (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
9.
Silver Threads and Golden Needles (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
10.
I'm so Lonesome I Could Cry (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
11.
Sweet Dreams (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30
12.
This Is the Last Song I'm Ever Going to Sing (Extrait)
The Everly Brothers
0:30