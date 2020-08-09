The Fabulous Johnny Cash (Remastered)
Country
2017
1.
Run Softly, Blue River (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
Frankie's Man, Johnny (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
That's All Over (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
The Troubador (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
One More Ride (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
That's Enough (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
I Still Miss Someone (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Don't Take Your Guns to Town (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
I'd Rather Die Young (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Pickin' Time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Shepherd of My Heart (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Suppertime (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30