The Fall of Constantinople
Musique classique
2020
1.
I. Introit for Sundays (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
2.
II. Hymn of the Resurrection (Mode I) (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
3.
III. Imperial Acclamations for Constantine XI Paleologos (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
4.
IV. Glory. Both Now. (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
5.
V. Kontakion of the Mother of God (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
6.
VI. Hierarchical Trisagion (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
7.
VII. Dynamis (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
8.
Vasilissa ergo gaude (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
9.
Hymn for Great Compline (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
10.
Apostolo glorioso (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
11.
Kyrie Cunctipotens Genitor (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
12.
Ecclesiae Militantis (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
13.
Canon in Honor of Thomas Aquinas (Ode 1) (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
14.
Communion Verse (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
15.
Canon for the Council of Florence (Ode 5) (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
16.
Lament for the Fall of Constantinople (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30
17.
Lamentatio Sanctae Matris Ecclesiae Constantinopolitanae (Extrait)
Cappella Romana
0:30