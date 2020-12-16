The Fall of Constantinople

Musique classique

2020

1.

I. Introit for Sundays (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
2.

II. Hymn of the Resurrection (Mode I) (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
3.

III. Imperial Acclamations for Constantine XI Paleologos (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
4.

IV. Glory. Both Now. (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
5.

V. Kontakion of the Mother of God (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
6.

VI. Hierarchical Trisagion (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
7.

VII. Dynamis (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
8.

Vasilissa ergo gaude (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
9.

Hymn for Great Compline (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
10.

Apostolo glorioso (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
11.

Kyrie Cunctipotens Genitor (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
12.

Ecclesiae Militantis (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
13.

Canon in Honor of Thomas Aquinas (Ode 1) (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
14.

Communion Verse (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
15.

Canon for the Council of Florence (Ode 5) (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
16.

Lament for the Fall of Constantinople (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30
17.

Lamentatio Sanctae Matris Ecclesiae Constantinopolitanae (Extrait)

Cappella Romana

0:30

17 chansons

1 h 12 min

© Cappella Romana