The (Complete) Session Recorded In London With Great Guest Artists

The (Complete) Session Recorded In London With Great Guest Artists

Whole lot of Shakin' going on

Whole lot of Shakin' going on (Extrait) Jerry Lee Lewis

Try my Heart out

Try my Heart out (Extrait) Jerry Lee Lewis

Be Honest with me

Be Honest with me (Extrait) Jerry Lee Lewis

If I ever needed you

If I ever needed you (Extrait) Jerry Lee Lewis

That's my Desire (from the Million Dollar Quartet Sessions)

That's my Desire (from the Million Dollar Quartet Sessions) (Extrait) Jerry Lee Lewis

Just a little talk with Jesus

Just a little talk with Jesus (Extrait) Jerry Lee Lewis

You can do no Wrong

You can do no Wrong (Extrait) Jerry Lee Lewis

Down by the Riverside

Down by the Riverside (Extrait) Jerry Lee Lewis

You're the only Star in my Blue Heaven (from the Million Dollar Quartet Sessions)

You're the only Star in my Blue Heaven (from the Million Dollar Quartet Sessions) (Extrait) Jerry Lee Lewis

I Shall not be Moved

I Shall not be Moved (Extrait) Jerry Lee Lewis

Whole lot of Shakin' going on

Whole lot of Shakin' going on (Extrait) Jerry Lee Lewis

End of the Road (from the Million Dollar Quartet Sessions)

End of the Road (from the Million Dollar Quartet Sessions) (Extrait) Jerry Lee Lewis

Get out your big roll Daddy

Get out your big roll Daddy (Extrait) Jerry Lee Lewis

It won't happen with me

It won't happen with me (Extrait) Jerry Lee Lewis

Carry me back to Old Virginia

Carry me back to Old Virginia (Extrait) Jerry Lee Lewis

Whole lot of Shakin' going on

Whole lot of Shakin' going on (Extrait) Jerry Lee Lewis

The Ferriday Fireball: Just about as Good as it Gets!