The Fireball from Ferriday

The Fireball from Ferriday

Rock

2019

1.

Lewis Boogie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Whole Lot of Shakin' Going On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Down the Line (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Put Me Down (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Milkshake Mademoiselle (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

I'm Feelin' Sorry (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Lovin' up a Storm (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Break Up (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

What'd I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Hello Josephine (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Wild One (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Drinkin' Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Little Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

As Long as I Live (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

Night Train to Memphis (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
21.

Carry Me Back to Old Virginia (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
22.

Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
23.

End of the Road (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
24.

Let's Talk About Us (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
25.

Hillbilly Music (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
26.

I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
27.

Johnny B. Goode (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
28.

Matchbox (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
29.

It'll Be Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
30.

It Won't Happen with Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
31.

Love My Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
32.

Roll over Beethoven (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
33.

I Want You Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
34.

Keeper of the Key (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

34 chansons

1 h 18 min

© Bridge Pa Digital