The Flash: Season 2 (Original Television Soundtrack)

Divers

2016

1.

How It Ended / Reluctant Hero (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
2.

Harrison's Will / Henry Released (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
3.

Jay Garrick Warns of a Man Called Zoom (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
4.

Stein Explains a Multiverse (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
5.

Family of Rogues (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
6.

Joe Tells Iris the Truth About Her Mother (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
7.

The New Firestorm (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
8.

Staged Fight to Lure Zoom (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
9.

The Face of Your Hero (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
10.

Grodd into the Breach (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
11.

Vandal Savage Arrives (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
12.

Who Is Kendra? / Hawkman Cometh (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
13.

Savage Attack, a Legend Is Born (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
14.

You Have a Son, His Name Is Wally (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
15.

Let It Snow Villains (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
16.

Sending Reverse Flash Back / Wells Betrays (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
17.

Welcome to Earth-2 (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
18.

Hello, Breachers (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
19.

Hunting and Electrifying King Shark (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
20.

The Right Decision (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
21.

Who Is Hunter Zolomon? (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
22.

Ready to Save the World (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
23.

Stuck in the Speed Force (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
24.

Black Siren in Central City (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
25.

The Race of His Life (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30
26.

I Will Wait for You (Extrait)

Blake Neely

0:30

26 chansons

1 h 19 min

© WaterTower Music