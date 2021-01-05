The Freedom Rider

Jazz

1998

1.

Tell It Like It Is (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
2.

The Freedom Rider (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
3.

El Toro (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
4.

Petty Larceny (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
5.

Blue Lace (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
6.

Uptight (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
7.

Pisces (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
8.

Blue Ching (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30

8 chansons

54 min

© Blue Note Records