The Future Starts Here: The Essential Doors Hits

Rock

2008

1.

Break on Through (To the Other Side) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

Light My Fire (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

Love Me Two Times (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

Hello, I Love You (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

People Are Strange (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
6.

Strange Days (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
7.

Riders on the Storm (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

L.A. Woman (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
9.

Touch Me (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
10.

Roadhouse Blues (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
11.

Peace Frog (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
12.

Love Street (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
13.

The Crystal Ship (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
14.

Soul Kitchen (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
15.

Love Her Madly (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
16.

Back Door Man (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
17.

Alabama Song (Whisky Bar) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
18.

Moonlight Drive (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
19.

The Unknown Soldier (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
20.

The End (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 18 min

© Rhino - Elektra