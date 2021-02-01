The Future Starts Here: The Essential Doors Hits
Rock
2008
1.
Break on Through (To the Other Side) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
2.
Light My Fire (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
3.
Love Me Two Times (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
4.
Hello, I Love You (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
5.
People Are Strange (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
6.
Strange Days (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
7.
Riders on the Storm (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
8.
L.A. Woman (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
9.
Touch Me (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
10.
Roadhouse Blues (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
11.
Peace Frog (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
12.
Love Street (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
13.
The Crystal Ship (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
14.
Soul Kitchen (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
15.
Love Her Madly (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
16.
Back Door Man (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
17.
Alabama Song (Whisky Bar) (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
18.
Moonlight Drive (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
19.
The Unknown Soldier (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30
20.
The End (Extrait)
The Doors
0:30