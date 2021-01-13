The Future Starts Today

The Future Starts Today

Pop

1995

1.

The Future Starts Today (Extrait)

Albert West

0:30
2.

Streets of London (Extrait)

Albert West

0:30
3.

Campfire Medley: My Bonnie Is Over The Ocean / Old Macdonald / Pack Up Your Troubles (Extrait)

Albert West

0:30
4.

Give a Little Love (Extrait)

Albert West

0:30
5.

Imagine (Extrait)

Albert West

0:30
6.

Thought, Word and Deed (Extrait)

Albert West

0:30
7.

Oh What a Thrill (Extrait)

Albert West

0:30
8.

Gospel Medley: He's Got the Whole World / Old Time Religion / When the Saints (Extrait)

Albert West

0:30
9.

I Love You Baby (Extrait)

Albert West

0:30
10.

The Campfire Glow (Extrait)

Albert West

0:30
11.

Blowin' in the Wind (Extrait)

Albert West

0:30
12.

Look at the People (Extrait)

Albert West

0:30
13.

Three Steps to Heaven (Extrait)

Albert West

0:30
14.

L'avenir est déja là (Extrait)

Albert West

0:30

14 chansons

46 min

© Dureco

Albums

Slide 1 of 4