The Galiano Sessions

The Galiano Sessions

Musique du monde

2015

1.

Market Day (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
2.

Tangerine (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
3.

Gumboots and Daffodils (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
4.

Orcas in the Strait (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
5.

November (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
6.

Inside Out (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
7.

Montague Sunset (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
8.

Under an Island Moon (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
9.

Another Way (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30
10.

Sand and Still Water (Extrait)

Brad Prevedoros

0:30

10 chansons

50 min

© Manzanita Productions