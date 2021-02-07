The Genius Of Bud Powell

The Genius Of Bud Powell

Jazz

1956

1.

Tea For Two (Extrait)

Bud Powell

0:30
2.

Tea For Two (Extrait)

Bud Powell

0:30
3.

Tea For Two (Extrait)

Bud Powell

0:30
4.

Hallelujah (Extrait)

Bud Powell

0:30
5.

Parisian Thoroughfare (Extrait)

Bud Powell

0:30
6.

Oblivion (Extrait)

Bud Powell

0:30
7.

Dusk In Sandi (Extrait)

Bud Powell

0:30
8.

Hallucinations (Extrait)

Bud Powell

0:30
9.

The Fruit (Extrait)

Bud Powell

0:30
10.

A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square (Extrait)

Bud Powell

0:30
11.

Just One Of Those Things (Extrait)

Bud Powell

0:30
12.

The Last Time I Saw Paris (Extrait)

Bud Powell

0:30

12 chansons

38 min

© Verve