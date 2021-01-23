The Gift of the Magi (To the 100th Anniversary of Jazz)
Musique classique
2014
1.
Children's Corner, L. 113: No. 6, Golliwog's Cake-Walk (Extrait)
Alexei Skanavi
0:30
2.
Parade: No. 4, Rag-Time du Paquebot (Extrait)
Alexei Skanavi
0:30
3.
Caramel mou, Op. 68 (Extrait)
Alexei Skanavi
0:30
4.
Ragtime (Extrait)
Alexei Skanavi
0:30
5.
Suite for Jazz Orchestra No. 1: I. Waltz (Extrait)
Alexei Skanavi
0:30
6.
Suite for Jazz Orchestra No. 1: II. Polka (Extrait)
Alexei Skanavi
0:30
7.
Suite for Jazz Orchestra No. 1: III. Foxtrot (Extrait)
Alexei Skanavi
0:30
8.
Humoresque (Extrait)
Alexei Skanavi
0:30
9.
Three Preludes for the Piano: No. 1, Allegro ben ritmato e deciso (Extrait)
Alexei Skanavi
0:30
10.
Three Preludes for the Piano: No. 2, Andante con moto e poco rubato (Extrait)
Alexei Skanavi
0:30
11.
Three Preludes for the Piano: No. 3, Allegro ben rimato e deciso (Extrait)
Alexei Skanavi
0:30
12.
Rhapsody in Blue (Extrait)
Alexei Skanavi
0:30