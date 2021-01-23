The Gift of the Magi (To the 100th Anniversary of Jazz)

The Gift of the Magi (To the 100th Anniversary of Jazz)

Musique classique

2014

1.

Children's Corner, L. 113: No. 6, Golliwog's Cake-Walk (Extrait)

Alexei Skanavi

0:30
2.

Parade: No. 4, Rag-Time du Paquebot (Extrait)

Alexei Skanavi

0:30
3.

Caramel mou, Op. 68 (Extrait)

Alexei Skanavi

0:30
4.

Ragtime (Extrait)

Alexei Skanavi

0:30
5.

Suite for Jazz Orchestra No. 1: I. Waltz (Extrait)

Alexei Skanavi

0:30
6.

Suite for Jazz Orchestra No. 1: II. Polka (Extrait)

Alexei Skanavi

0:30
7.

Suite for Jazz Orchestra No. 1: III. Foxtrot (Extrait)

Alexei Skanavi

0:30
8.

Humoresque (Extrait)

Alexei Skanavi

0:30
9.

Three Preludes for the Piano: No. 1, Allegro ben ritmato e deciso (Extrait)

Alexei Skanavi

0:30
10.

Three Preludes for the Piano: No. 2, Andante con moto e poco rubato (Extrait)

Alexei Skanavi

0:30
11.

Three Preludes for the Piano: No. 3, Allegro ben rimato e deciso (Extrait)

Alexei Skanavi

0:30
12.

Rhapsody in Blue (Extrait)

Alexei Skanavi

0:30

12 chansons

44 min

© ArtBeat music

Albums

Slide 1 of 2