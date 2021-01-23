The Greatest Hits Of Jerry Lee Lewis
Rock
2016
1.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Matchbox (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Hillbilly Fever (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Money (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Hello Hello Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
When the Saints Go Marching in (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
As Long As I Live (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Frankie and Johnny (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Break Up (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Home (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Let's Talk About Us (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Hello Josephine (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Goodnight Irene (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Put Me Down (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Who Will Buy the Wine (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
21.
Jambalaya On the Bayou (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
22.
Fools Like Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
23.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
24.
It'll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30