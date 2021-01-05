The Greatest Live Show On Earth
Rock
1964
1.
Jenny Jenny (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Who Will The Next Fool Be (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Memphis (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Hound Dog (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
High Heel Sneakers (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
No Particular Place To Go (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Together Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Long Tall Sally (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30