The Greatest Movie Songs

Pop

2017

1.

Somebody That I Used to Know (From the Movie "Boyhood") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
2.

Flashdance... What a Feeling (From the Movie "Flashdance") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
3.

Let It Go (From the Movie "Frozen") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
4.

Can't Stop the Feeling! (From the Movie "Trolls") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
5.

City of Stars (From the Movie "La La Land") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
6.

The Way We Were (Memories) [From the Movie "The Way We Were"] (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
7.

How Far I'll Go (From the Movie "Moana") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
8.

Full Moon (From the Movie "Twillight") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
9.

Beauty & the Beast (From the Movie "Beauty & the Beast") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
10.

Unchained Melody (From the Movie "Ghost") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
11.

Labels or Love (From the Movie "Sex and the City") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
12.

I Will Always Love You (From the Movie "Bodyguard") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
13.

Paper Planes (From the Movie "Slumdog Millionaire") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
14.

Take My Breath Away (From the Movie "Top Gun") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
15.

Eyes Open (From the Movie "The Hunger Games") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
16.

Jai Ho (From the Movie "Slumdog Millionaire") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
17.

I Want Candy (From the Movie "I Want Candy") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
18.

A Little Bit Stronger (From the Movie "Country Strong") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
19.

My Heart Will Go On (From the Movie "Titanic") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30
20.

Country Strong (From the Movie "Country Strong") (Extrait)

Musique De Film

0:30

20 chansons

1 h 16 min

© Cinema Forever Music