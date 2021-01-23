The Greatest Movie Songs
Pop
2017
1.
Somebody That I Used to Know (From the Movie "Boyhood") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
2.
Flashdance... What a Feeling (From the Movie "Flashdance") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
3.
Let It Go (From the Movie "Frozen") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
4.
Can't Stop the Feeling! (From the Movie "Trolls") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
5.
City of Stars (From the Movie "La La Land") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
6.
The Way We Were (Memories) [From the Movie "The Way We Were"] (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
7.
How Far I'll Go (From the Movie "Moana") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
8.
Full Moon (From the Movie "Twillight") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
9.
Beauty & the Beast (From the Movie "Beauty & the Beast") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
10.
Unchained Melody (From the Movie "Ghost") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
11.
Labels or Love (From the Movie "Sex and the City") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
12.
I Will Always Love You (From the Movie "Bodyguard") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
13.
Paper Planes (From the Movie "Slumdog Millionaire") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
14.
Take My Breath Away (From the Movie "Top Gun") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
15.
Eyes Open (From the Movie "The Hunger Games") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
16.
Jai Ho (From the Movie "Slumdog Millionaire") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
17.
I Want Candy (From the Movie "I Want Candy") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
18.
A Little Bit Stronger (From the Movie "Country Strong") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
19.
My Heart Will Go On (From the Movie "Titanic") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30
20.
Country Strong (From the Movie "Country Strong") (Extrait)
Musique De Film
0:30