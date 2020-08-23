The Greatest Movie Themes of All Time
Musique classique
2015
1.
Speak Softly Love (The Godfather) (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
2.
The Windmills of Your Mind (Thomas Crown Affair) (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
3.
Somewhere (West Side Story) (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
4.
Climb Every Mountain (Sound of Music) (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
5.
Lara's Theme (Dr. Zhivago) (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
6.
The Shadow of Your Smile (Sandpiper) (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
7.
White Christmas (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
8.
You are so Beautiful (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
9.
Edelweiss (Sound of Music) (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
10.
Born Free (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
11.
Over the Rainbow (Wizard of Oz) (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
12.
I Will Always Love You (Bodyguard) (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
13.
And I Love Her (Hard Day's Night) (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
14.
Mrs. Robinson (The Graduate) (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
15.
Goldfinger (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
16.
Endless Love (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
17.
Cavatina (The Deer Hunter) (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
18.
How do you Keep The Music Playing (Best Friends) (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
19.
On My Own (Les Miserables) (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
20.
I Dreamed a Dream (Les Miserables) (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
21.
Unchained Melody (Ghost) (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
22.
The Wind Beneath My Wings (Beaches) (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
23.
Hello Again (Jazz Singer) (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
24.
Moon River (Breakfast at Tiffanys) (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
25.
As Time Goes By (Casablanca) (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
26.
The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Play Misty For Me) (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
27.
The Morning After ( Poseidon Adventure) (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30
28.
The Way We Were (Extrait)
Len Rhodes
0:30