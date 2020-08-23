The Greatest Movie Themes of All Time

Musique classique

2015

1.

Speak Softly Love (The Godfather) (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
2.

The Windmills of Your Mind (Thomas Crown Affair) (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
3.

Somewhere (West Side Story) (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
4.

Climb Every Mountain (Sound of Music) (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
5.

Lara's Theme (Dr. Zhivago) (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
6.

The Shadow of Your Smile (Sandpiper) (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
7.

White Christmas (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
8.

You are so Beautiful (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
9.

Edelweiss (Sound of Music) (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
10.

Born Free (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
11.

Over the Rainbow (Wizard of Oz) (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
12.

I Will Always Love You (Bodyguard) (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
13.

And I Love Her (Hard Day's Night) (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
14.

Mrs. Robinson (The Graduate) (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
15.

Goldfinger (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
16.

Endless Love (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
17.

Cavatina (The Deer Hunter) (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
18.

How do you Keep The Music Playing (Best Friends) (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
19.

On My Own (Les Miserables) (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
20.

I Dreamed a Dream (Les Miserables) (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
21.

Unchained Melody (Ghost) (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
22.

The Wind Beneath My Wings (Beaches) (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
23.

Hello Again (Jazz Singer) (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
24.

Moon River (Breakfast at Tiffanys) (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
25.

As Time Goes By (Casablanca) (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
26.

The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face (Play Misty For Me) (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
27.

The Morning After ( Poseidon Adventure) (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30
28.

The Way We Were (Extrait)

Len Rhodes

0:30

28 chansons

1 h 50 min

© Burning Girl Productions