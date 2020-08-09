The Hard Drive!

The Hard Drive!

Jazz

2011

1.

Scotch Blues (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
2.

Flight to Jordan (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
3.

Transfiguration (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
4.

Exhibit A (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
5.

Gershwin Medley: Rhapsody in Blue / Summertime / Someone to Watch Over Me / The Man I Love (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
6.

Crackle Hut (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
7.

Speculate (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
8.

That Old Devil Called Love (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
9.

Audio Blues (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
10.

CM (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30
11.

Four X (Extrait)

Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers

0:30

11 chansons

1 h 06 min

© Synergie OMP