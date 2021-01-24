The Hit Medley Collection
Pop
2016
1.
Have You Ever Seen the Rain / Hungry Heart / Needles and Pins (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
2.
Living Next Door to Alice / Arms of Mary / Take Good Care of My Baby (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
3.
Garden Party / Who'll Stop the Rain / It Never Rains in Southern California (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
4.
Whiskey in the Jar / Oh Carol / Lay Back in the Arms of Someone (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
5.
Be My Baby / Lodi / Still the One (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
6.
(I Just) Died in Your Arms Tonight / I Don't Wanna Talk About It / For a Few Dollars More (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
7.
When You Walk in the Room / Don't Play Your Rock 'N' Roll to Me / Wild Wild Angels (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
8.
Only You / Sailing / Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
9.
Love Hurts / I Swear / I'll Meet You at Midnight (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
10.
Everytime You Go Away / If You Think You Know How to Love Me / Mexican Girl (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30