The Hits
Pop
2006
1.
Kød og blod (Extrait)
Sanne Salomonsen
0:30
2.
Ud af mørket (Extrait)
Sanne Salomonsen
0:30
3.
Ned af natten (Extrait)
Sanne Salomonsen
0:30
4.
Den øde ø (Extrait)
Sanne Salomonsen
0:30
5.
Kærligheden Kalder (Extrait)
Sanne Salomonsen
0:30
6.
Hvis Du Forstod (Extrait)
Sanne Salomonsen
0:30
7.
Uden Dig (Extrait)
Sanne Salomonsen
0:30
8.
Where Blue Begins (Extrait)
Sanne Salomonsen
0:30
9.
When You Walk in the Room (Extrait)
Sanne Salomonsen
0:30
10.
Love Don't Bother Me (Extrait)
Sanne Salomonsen
0:30
11.
When a Woman Pretends (Extrait)
Sanne Salomonsen
0:30
12.
Den lille løgn (Extrait)
Sanne Salomonsen
0:30
13.
Teardrops in Heaven (Extrait)
Sanne Salomonsen
0:30
14.
On a Night Like This (Extrait)
Sanne Salomonsen
0:30
15.
You've Never Been Loved Before (Extrait)
Sanne Salomonsen
0:30
16.
Det er ikke du siger (Extrait)
Sanne Salomonsen
0:30
17.
Den jeg elsker (Extrait)
Sanne Salomonsen
0:30