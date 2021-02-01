The Hits

Pop

2006

1.

Kød og blod (Extrait)

Sanne Salomonsen

0:30
2.

Ud af mørket (Extrait)

Sanne Salomonsen

0:30
3.

Ned af natten (Extrait)

Sanne Salomonsen

0:30
4.

Den øde ø (Extrait)

Sanne Salomonsen

0:30
5.

Kærligheden Kalder (Extrait)

Sanne Salomonsen

0:30
6.

Hvis Du Forstod (Extrait)

Sanne Salomonsen

0:30
7.

Uden Dig (Extrait)

Sanne Salomonsen

0:30
8.

Where Blue Begins (Extrait)

Sanne Salomonsen

0:30
9.

When You Walk in the Room (Extrait)

Sanne Salomonsen

0:30
10.

Love Don't Bother Me (Extrait)

Sanne Salomonsen

0:30
11.

When a Woman Pretends (Extrait)

Sanne Salomonsen

0:30
12.

Den lille løgn (Extrait)

Sanne Salomonsen

0:30
13.

Teardrops in Heaven (Extrait)

Sanne Salomonsen

0:30
14.

On a Night Like This (Extrait)

Sanne Salomonsen

0:30
15.

You've Never Been Loved Before (Extrait)

Sanne Salomonsen

0:30
16.

Det er ikke du siger (Extrait)

Sanne Salomonsen

0:30
17.

Den jeg elsker (Extrait)

Sanne Salomonsen

0:30
Pour des raisons de droits musicaux, plusieurs chansons de cet album ne sont actuellement pas disponibles. Notre équipe travaille à améliorer cette situation.

17 chansons

1 h 17 min

© Parlophone Denmark