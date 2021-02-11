The Holiday Album

The Holiday Album

Jazz

2016

1.

Christmas in Florida (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
2.

It's Not a Christmas Tree (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
3.

Spinning Fortune (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
4.

Augmented Dreams (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
5.

Behind Candles (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
6.

Moon over Lanzarote (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
7.

Christmas Shopping (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
8.

December Dream (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
9.

Waiting for the Snow (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
10.

The Best Gift on Earth (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
11.

New Year's Eve Meditation (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
12.

New Carol (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
13.

Spring Was Here (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
14.

Moon over Singapore (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
15.

Midnight Snow (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
16.

Ice Roads (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30
17.

Winter Fantasy (Extrait)

Christoph Spendel

0:30

17 chansons

1 h 16 min

© Blue Flame Records