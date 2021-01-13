The Immortal Story

The Immortal Story

Pop rock

1991

1.

Lovers Of Today (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
2.

Peter And The Pets (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
3.

The Whole Of The Law (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
4.

Another Girl, Another Planet (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
5.

Special View (aka Telescopic Love) (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
6.

The Beast (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
7.

It's The Truth (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
8.

No Peace For The Wicked (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
9.

The Immortal Story (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
10.

From Here To Eternity (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
11.

In Betweens (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
12.

No Solution (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
13.

Curtains For You (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
14.

Someone Who Cares (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
15.

Miles From Nowhere (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
16.

Instrumental (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
17.

Your Chosen Life (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
18.

Baby's Got A Gun (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
19.

Why Don't You Kill Yourself (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
20.

Oh Lucinda (Love Becomes A Habit) (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30
21.

Big Sleep (Extrait)

The Only Ones

0:30

21 chansons

1 h 10 min

© Columbia