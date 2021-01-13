The Immortal Story
Pop rock
1991
1.
Lovers Of Today (Extrait)
The Only Ones
0:30
2.
Peter And The Pets (Extrait)
The Only Ones
0:30
3.
The Whole Of The Law (Extrait)
The Only Ones
0:30
4.
Another Girl, Another Planet (Extrait)
The Only Ones
0:30
5.
Special View (aka Telescopic Love) (Extrait)
The Only Ones
0:30
6.
The Beast (Extrait)
The Only Ones
0:30
7.
It's The Truth (Extrait)
The Only Ones
0:30
8.
No Peace For The Wicked (Extrait)
The Only Ones
0:30
9.
The Immortal Story (Extrait)
The Only Ones
0:30
10.
From Here To Eternity (Extrait)
The Only Ones
0:30
11.
In Betweens (Extrait)
The Only Ones
0:30
12.
No Solution (Extrait)
The Only Ones
0:30
13.
Curtains For You (Extrait)
The Only Ones
0:30
14.
Someone Who Cares (Extrait)
The Only Ones
0:30
15.
Miles From Nowhere (Extrait)
The Only Ones
0:30
16.
Instrumental (Extrait)
The Only Ones
0:30
17.
Your Chosen Life (Extrait)
The Only Ones
0:30
18.
Baby's Got A Gun (Extrait)
The Only Ones
0:30
19.
Why Don't You Kill Yourself (Extrait)
The Only Ones
0:30
20.
Oh Lucinda (Love Becomes A Habit) (Extrait)
The Only Ones
0:30
21.
Big Sleep (Extrait)
The Only Ones
0:30