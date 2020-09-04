The Invitation To The Voyage

Rock

2012

1.

Harlequinade (Extrait)

Eugene McGuinness

0:30
2.

Sugarplum (Extrait)

Eugene McGuinness

0:30
3.

Lion (Extrait)

Eugene McGuinness

0:30
4.

Videogame (Extrait)

Eugene McGuinness

0:30
5.

Shotgun (Extrait)

Eugene McGuinness

0:30
6.

Concrete Moon (Extrait)

Eugene McGuinness

0:30
7.

Thunderbolt (Extrait)

Eugene McGuinness

0:30
8.

Invitation To The Voyage (Extrait)

Eugene McGuinness

0:30
9.

Joshua (Extrait)

Eugene McGuinness

0:30
10.

Japanese Cars (Extrait)

Eugene McGuinness

0:30

10 chansons

37 min

© Domino Recording Co