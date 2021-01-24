The James Bond Classics (feat. Szhirley)
Jazz
2008
1.
The James Bond Theme (Extrait)
DR Big Band
0:30
2.
Another Way to Die (feat. Szhirley) (Extrait)
DR Big Band
0:30
3.
For Your Eyes Only (feat. Szhirley) (Extrait)
DR Big Band
0:30
4.
Goldfinger (feat. Szhirley) (Extrait)
DR Big Band
0:30
5.
You Only Live Twice (feat. Szhirley) (Extrait)
DR Big Band
0:30
6.
GoldenEye (feat. Szhirley) (Extrait)
DR Big Band
0:30
7.
Nobody Does It Better (feat. Szhirley) (Extrait)
DR Big Band
0:30
8.
Live and Let Die (feat. Szhirley) (Extrait)
DR Big Band
0:30
9.
Tomorrow Never Dies (feat. Szhirley) (Extrait)
DR Big Band
0:30
10.
Mr. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (feat. Szhirley) (Extrait)
DR Big Band
0:30
11.
From Russia with Love (feat. Szhirley) (Extrait)
DR Big Band
0:30
12.
License to Kill (feat. Szhirley) (Extrait)
DR Big Band
0:30
13.
We Have All the Time in the World (feat. Szhirley) (Extrait)
DR Big Band
0:30