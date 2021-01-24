The James Bond Classics (feat. Szhirley)

The James Bond Classics (feat. Szhirley)

Jazz

2008

1.

The James Bond Theme (Extrait)

DR Big Band

0:30
2.

Another Way to Die (feat. Szhirley) (Extrait)

DR Big Band

0:30
3.

For Your Eyes Only (feat. Szhirley) (Extrait)

DR Big Band

0:30
4.

Goldfinger (feat. Szhirley) (Extrait)

DR Big Band

0:30
5.

You Only Live Twice (feat. Szhirley) (Extrait)

DR Big Band

0:30
6.

GoldenEye (feat. Szhirley) (Extrait)

DR Big Band

0:30
7.

Nobody Does It Better (feat. Szhirley) (Extrait)

DR Big Band

0:30
8.

Live and Let Die (feat. Szhirley) (Extrait)

DR Big Band

0:30
9.

Tomorrow Never Dies (feat. Szhirley) (Extrait)

DR Big Band

0:30
10.

Mr. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (feat. Szhirley) (Extrait)

DR Big Band

0:30
11.

From Russia with Love (feat. Szhirley) (Extrait)

DR Big Band

0:30
12.

License to Kill (feat. Szhirley) (Extrait)

DR Big Band

0:30
13.

We Have All the Time in the World (feat. Szhirley) (Extrait)

DR Big Band

0:30

13 chansons

59 min

© Red Dot Music