The Jazz Crusaders At The Lighthouse
Jazz
2006
1.
Introduction/The Jazz Crusaders At The Lighthouse/The Jazz Crusaders (Extrait)
The Jazz Crusaders
0:17
2.
Congolese Sermon (Extrait)
The Jazz Crusaders
0:30
3.
Cathy's Dilemma (Extrait)
The Jazz Crusaders
0:30
4.
Blues For Ramona (Extrait)
The Jazz Crusaders
0:30
5.
Weather Beat (Extrait)
The Jazz Crusaders
0:30
6.
Scandalizing (Extrait)
The Jazz Crusaders
0:30
7.
Appointment In Ghana (Extrait)
The Jazz Crusaders
0:30
8.
Penny Blue (Extrait)
The Jazz Crusaders
0:30
9.
Boopie (Extrait)
The Jazz Crusaders
0:30