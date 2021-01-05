The Jazz Crusaders At The Lighthouse

The Jazz Crusaders At The Lighthouse

Jazz

2006

1.

Introduction/The Jazz Crusaders At The Lighthouse/The Jazz Crusaders (Extrait)

The Jazz Crusaders

0:17
2.

Congolese Sermon (Extrait)

The Jazz Crusaders

0:30
3.

Cathy's Dilemma (Extrait)

The Jazz Crusaders

0:30
4.

Blues For Ramona (Extrait)

The Jazz Crusaders

0:30
5.

Weather Beat (Extrait)

The Jazz Crusaders

0:30
6.

Scandalizing (Extrait)

The Jazz Crusaders

0:30
7.

Appointment In Ghana (Extrait)

The Jazz Crusaders

0:30
8.

Penny Blue (Extrait)

The Jazz Crusaders

0:30
9.

Boopie (Extrait)

The Jazz Crusaders

0:30

9 chansons

1 h 01 min

© Blue Note Records