The John Harle Collection Vol. 4: Sequenza! (Saxophone Solo and Piano Duos 1980-2015)

Musique classique

2020

1.

Sonata for Soprano Saxophone and Piano: I. Allegro (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
2.

Sonata for Soprano Saxophone and Piano: II. Allegretto (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
3.

Sonata for Soprano Saxophone and Piano: III. Allegro - Presto (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
4.

Sonata for Alto Saxophone and Piano: I. Allegro (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
5.

Sonata for Alto Saxophone and Piano: II. Lento (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
6.

Sonata for Alto Saxophone and Piano: III. Allegro moderato (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
7.

Sequenza IXb (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
8.

In a Hall of Mirrors (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
9.

Improvisation 1 (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
10.

Sonata for Alto Saxophone and Piano: Sonata First Movement (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
11.

Sonnet (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
12.

Backings (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
13.

Pan from Six Metamorphoses After Ovid (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30

13 chansons

1 h 17 min

© Sospiro Noir