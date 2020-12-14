The John Harle Collection Vol. 4: Sequenza! (Saxophone Solo and Piano Duos 1980-2015)
Musique classique
2020
1.
Sonata for Soprano Saxophone and Piano: I. Allegro (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
2.
Sonata for Soprano Saxophone and Piano: II. Allegretto (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
3.
Sonata for Soprano Saxophone and Piano: III. Allegro - Presto (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
4.
Sonata for Alto Saxophone and Piano: I. Allegro (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
5.
Sonata for Alto Saxophone and Piano: II. Lento (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
6.
Sonata for Alto Saxophone and Piano: III. Allegro moderato (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
7.
Sequenza IXb (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
8.
In a Hall of Mirrors (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
9.
Improvisation 1 (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
10.
Sonata for Alto Saxophone and Piano: Sonata First Movement (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
11.
Sonnet (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
12.
Backings (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
13.
Pan from Six Metamorphoses After Ovid (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30