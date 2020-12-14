The John Harle Collection Vol. 7: Diversions (The Myrha Saxophone Quartet 1977)
Musique classique
2020
1.
Diversions for Saxophone Quartet: I. Gusty (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
2.
Diversions for Saxophone Quartet: II. Blowing Blue (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
3.
Diversions for Saxophone Quartet: III. Sea Breeze (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
4.
Cache-Cache (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
5.
Quatuor pour saxophones: I. Ouverture brilliante (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
6.
Quatuor pour saxophones: II. Doloroso (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
7.
Quatuor pour saxophones: III. Spirituoso (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
8.
Quatuor pour saxophones: IV. Andante and Presto (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
9.
Petit Quatuor: I. Gaguenardise (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
10.
Petit Quatuor: II. Cantilene (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
11.
Petit Quatuor: III. Sérénade comique (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
12.
Consortium (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
13.
Weep No More (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
14.
Flying Birds (Theme and Nine Variations for Saxophone Quartet) (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
15.
First Saxophone Quartet: I. Allegro Moderato (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
16.
First Saxophone Quartet: II. Scherzo (Allegro moderato) (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
17.
First Saxophone Quartet: III. Adagio molto (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
18.
First Saxophone Quartet: IV. Alla Marcia (Con spirito) (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
19.
Suite for Saxophone Quartet: I. Conversation (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
20.
Suite for Saxophone Quartet: II. Meditation (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
21.
Suite for Saxophone Quartet: III. Soliloque (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30
22.
The Poacher (Extrait)
John Harle
0:30