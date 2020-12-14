The John Harle Collection Vol. 7: Diversions (The Myrha Saxophone Quartet 1977)

The John Harle Collection Vol. 7: Diversions (The Myrha Saxophone Quartet 1977)

Musique classique

2020

1.

Diversions for Saxophone Quartet: I. Gusty (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
2.

Diversions for Saxophone Quartet: II. Blowing Blue (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
3.

Diversions for Saxophone Quartet: III. Sea Breeze (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
4.

Cache-Cache (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
5.

Quatuor pour saxophones: I. Ouverture brilliante (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
6.

Quatuor pour saxophones: II. Doloroso (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
7.

Quatuor pour saxophones: III. Spirituoso (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
8.

Quatuor pour saxophones: IV. Andante and Presto (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
9.

Petit Quatuor: I. Gaguenardise (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
10.

Petit Quatuor: II. Cantilene (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
11.

Petit Quatuor: III. Sérénade comique (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
12.

Consortium (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
13.

Weep No More (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
14.

Flying Birds (Theme and Nine Variations for Saxophone Quartet) (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
15.

First Saxophone Quartet: I. Allegro Moderato (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
16.

First Saxophone Quartet: II. Scherzo (Allegro moderato) (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
17.

First Saxophone Quartet: III. Adagio molto (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
18.

First Saxophone Quartet: IV. Alla Marcia (Con spirito) (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
19.

Suite for Saxophone Quartet: I. Conversation (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
20.

Suite for Saxophone Quartet: II. Meditation (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
21.

Suite for Saxophone Quartet: III. Soliloque (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30
22.

The Poacher (Extrait)

John Harle

0:30

22 chansons

1 h 12 min

© Sospiro Noir