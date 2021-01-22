The Johnny Cash Songbook

Country

2020

1.

I Walk the Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Hey Porter (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Ballad of a Teenage Queen (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Get Rhythm (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Luther Played the Boogie (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Hey Good Lookin' (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

I Heard the Lonesome Whistle (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

All over Again (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Frankie's Man, Johnny (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

I'm so Lonesome I Could Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

It's Just About Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

Come In Stranger (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

Five Feet High and Rising (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

My Grandfather's Clock (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

It Could Be You (Instead of Him) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

Don't Make Me Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

20 chansons

45 min

© Fable Entertainment