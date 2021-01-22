The Johnny Cash Songbook
Country
2020
1.
I Walk the Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
Hey Porter (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
Ballad of a Teenage Queen (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
Get Rhythm (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Luther Played the Boogie (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Hey Good Lookin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
I Heard the Lonesome Whistle (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
All over Again (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Frankie's Man, Johnny (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
I'm so Lonesome I Could Cry (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
It's Just About Time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
Come In Stranger (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
Five Feet High and Rising (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
My Grandfather's Clock (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
It Could Be You (Instead of Him) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
20.
Don't Make Me Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30