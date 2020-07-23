The Journey

The Journey

Musique classique

2014

1.

Lament (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
2.

Introduction and Polonaise Brillante in C Major, For Cello and Piano, Op. 3 (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
3.

Le Grand Tango (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
4.

Winter Star (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
5.

Winter Starlight (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
6.

The Awakening (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
7.

Lacrimosa (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
8.

Sunlight (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
9.

The Journey Home (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
10.

Forbidden City (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30
11.

Queen Bee (Extrait)

Tina Guo

0:30

11 chansons

52 min

© Guo Industries