The Khia Story

The Khia Story

Hip-hop

2013

1.

My Neck, My Back (Lick It) (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
2.

You My Girl (feat. Markus Vance) (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
3.

Don't Trust No Niggas (feat. Dsd) (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
4.

I Know U Want It (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
5.

Taz (Skit) (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
6.

Jealous Girls (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
7.

When I Meet My King (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
8.

K-Wang (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
9.

Taz II (Skit) (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
10.

Fuck Dem Other Hoes (feat. Dsd) (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
11.

Remember Me (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
12.

We Were Meant to Be (feat. Markus Vance) (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
13.

Scooter (Skit) (Extrait)

Khia

0:09
14.

Fuck Dem Fuck Niggaz (feat. Dsd) (Extrait)

Khia

0:30
15.

For My King (Tribute to the Black Man) (Extrait)

Khia

0:30

15 chansons

47 min

© Carter Lane - OMiP