The Killer
Rock
2011
1.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
High School Confidental (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Drinkin' Wine Spo Dee O Dee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
I Could Never Be Ashemed of You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Little Queenie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Put Me On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Lovin Up a Storm (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Goodnight Irene (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Going On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Matchbox (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Let's Talk About Us (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
The Ballad of Billy Joe (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
It'll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
When the Saints Go Marching in (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30