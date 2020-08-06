The Killer Breaks Loose
Rock
2013
1.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
High Scholl Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
End of the Road (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
You're the Only Star (In My Blue Heaven) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Born to Lose (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Tomorrow Night (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Silver Threads (Among the Gold) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
I'm Throwing Rice (At the Girl I Love) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
I Love You so Much It Hurts (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Deep Elem Blues (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Hand Me Down My Walking Cane (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Goodnight Irene (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Will the Circle Be Unbroken? (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Old Time Religion (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Rock'n'roll Ruby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
It'll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
21.
Let the Good Times Roll (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
22.
Settin' the Woods on Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
23.
I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
24.
Pink Pedal Pushers (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
25.
Jailhouse Rock (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
26.
Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
27.
Someday (You'll Want Me to Want You) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
28.
Hello Hello Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
29.
Big Legged Woman (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
30.
Frankie and Johnny (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
31.
Jambalaya (On the Bayou) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
32.
Your Cheatin' Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
33.
Lovesick Blues (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
34.
It All Depends (Who Will Buy the Wine) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
35.
Matchbox (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
36.
All Night Long (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
37.
Sixty Minute Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
38.
Wild One (Real Wild Child) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
39.
Crazy Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
40.
Johnny B. Goode (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30