The Killer Breaks Loose

Rock

2013

1.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

High Scholl Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Crazy Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

End of the Road (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

You're the Only Star (In My Blue Heaven) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Born to Lose (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Tomorrow Night (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Silver Threads (Among the Gold) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

I'm Throwing Rice (At the Girl I Love) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

I Love You so Much It Hurts (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Deep Elem Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Hand Me Down My Walking Cane (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Goodnight Irene (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Will the Circle Be Unbroken? (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Old Time Religion (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

Rock'n'roll Ruby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

It'll Be Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
21.

Let the Good Times Roll (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
22.

Settin' the Woods on Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
23.

I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
24.

Pink Pedal Pushers (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
25.

Jailhouse Rock (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
26.

Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
27.

Someday (You'll Want Me to Want You) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
28.

Hello Hello Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
29.

Big Legged Woman (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
30.

Frankie and Johnny (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
31.

Jambalaya (On the Bayou) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
32.

Your Cheatin' Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
33.

Lovesick Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
34.

It All Depends (Who Will Buy the Wine) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
35.

Matchbox (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
36.

All Night Long (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
37.

Sixty Minute Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
38.

Wild One (Real Wild Child) (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
39.

Crazy Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
40.

Johnny B. Goode (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

40 chansons

1 h 36 min

© Primo