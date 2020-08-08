The Killer Tracks. 21 Original Sun Masters

The Killer Tracks. 21 Original Sun Masters

Rock

2010

1.

Lewis Boogie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

High School Confidencial (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Let´s talk about us (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Whole lot of shaking´going on (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

It´ll be me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Great balls of fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Break-up (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

You win again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Loving up a storm (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Down the line (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Big Blon´Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Fools like me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Crazy arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

The ballad of Billy Joe (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

It hurt me so (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

I´ll sail my ship alone (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

I could never be ashame of you (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

Little Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

I´ll make it all up to you (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
21.

End of the road (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

21 chansons

51 min

© Efor, S.L