The La's - BBC In Session
Rock
2006
1.
Doledrum (Extrait)
The La's
0:30
2.
Way Out (Extrait)
The La's
0:30
3.
Freedom Song (Extrait)
The La's
0:30
4.
Come In Come Out (Extrait)
The La's
0:30
5.
Son Of A Gun (Extrait)
The La's
0:30
6.
There She Goes (Extrait)
The La's
0:30
7.
I Can't Sleep (Extrait)
The La's
0:30
8.
Over (Extrait)
The La's
0:30
9.
Feelin' (Extrait)
The La's
0:30
10.
Timeless Melody (Extrait)
The La's
0:30
11.
Callin' All (Extrait)
The La's
0:30
12.
I.O.U. (Extrait)
The La's
0:30
13.
Way Out (Extrait)
The La's
0:30
14.
I Can't Sleep (Extrait)
The La's
0:30
15.
Timeless Melody (Extrait)
The La's
0:30
16.
Callin' All (Extrait)
The La's
0:30
17.
Feelin' (Extrait)
The La's
0:30