The Lansdowne Tapes
Rock
2013
Disque 1
1.
Dreammare (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
2.
Walking in Your Shadow (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
3.
Real Turned On (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
4.
I'll Keep On Trying (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
5.
Wake Up (Set Your Sights) (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
6.
Come Away Melinda (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
7.
Lucy Blues (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
8.
The Park (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
9.
Here Am I (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
10.
Lady in Black (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
11.
Simon the Bullet Freak (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
12.
What's Within My Heart (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
13.
What Should Be Done (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
14.
Why (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
15.
Look at Yourself (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Born in a Trunk (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
2.
Magic Lantern (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
3.
Astranaza (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
5.
Celebrate (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
6.
Schoolgirl (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
7.
I Want You Babe (Behind the Green Shed Blues) (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
9.
Lucy Blues (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
13.
Gypsy (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
14.
High Priestess (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
