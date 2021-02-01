The Lansdowne Tapes

Rock

2013

Disque 1

1.

Dreammare (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
2.

Walking in Your Shadow (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
3.

Real Turned On (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
4.

I'll Keep On Trying (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
5.

Wake Up (Set Your Sights) (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
6.

Come Away Melinda (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
7.

Lucy Blues (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
8.

The Park (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
9.

Here Am I (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
10.

Lady in Black (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
11.

Simon the Bullet Freak (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
12.

What's Within My Heart (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
13.

What Should Be Done (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
14.

Why (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
15.

Look at Yourself (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Born in a Trunk (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
2.

Magic Lantern (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
3.

Astranaza (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
4.

Astranaza (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
5.

Celebrate (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
6.

Schoolgirl (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
7.

I Want You Babe (Behind the Green Shed Blues) (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
8.

Born in a Trunk (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
9.

Lucy Blues (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
10.

Come Away Melinda (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
11.

What's Within My Heart (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
12.

What Should Be Done (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
13.

Gypsy (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
14.

High Priestess (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
15.

Simon the Bullet Freak (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
16.

Look At Yourself (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
17.

Lady in Black (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
18.

Dreammare (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30

33 chansons

2 h 32 min

© Castle Communications